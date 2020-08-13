International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Sells $434,750.00 in Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,702.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

