Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,888,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,584,000 after purchasing an additional 589,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

