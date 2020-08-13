iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

