J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.86

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.86 and last traded at $138.43, with a volume of 2966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $151,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,202.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,057. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

