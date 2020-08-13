Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,391.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

