Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 4,069 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

