Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

BDSI opened at $4.57 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

