Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 24.34%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

