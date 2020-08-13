Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

SAFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

