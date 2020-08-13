Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,987 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of CR opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.47. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

