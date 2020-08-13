Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 25.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period.

NXJ stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

