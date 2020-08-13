Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

PSJ stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $126.23.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

