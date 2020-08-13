Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $222,000 in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

