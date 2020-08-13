Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

BATS:IGE opened at $22.88 on Thursday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

