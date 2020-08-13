Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,476,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of LPLA opened at $84.37 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.