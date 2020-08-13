Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

