Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

