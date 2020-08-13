Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESLT stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

