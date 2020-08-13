Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 2,285 Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $4,841,842.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,743,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders have sold 894,637 shares of company stock worth $105,016,150 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

