Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PKI opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

