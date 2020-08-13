Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,184 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

