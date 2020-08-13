Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,327 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

