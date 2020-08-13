Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,758 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,314,000 after buying an additional 131,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,840,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 410,947 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

