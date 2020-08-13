Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $593,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,106,527.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

