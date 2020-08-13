Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 49.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 263,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 48.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd alerts:

Shares of MNP stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.