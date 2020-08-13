Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

