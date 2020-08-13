Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,550,935.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,437,746 shares of company stock worth $90,397,632.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.72. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

