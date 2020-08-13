JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.34. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 15,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

