Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Argus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

JCI stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

