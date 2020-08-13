JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,153 ($15.07) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.48) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,463 ($19.13) to GBX 1,440 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.09) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.17) to GBX 1,626 ($21.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,411.79 ($18.46).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.85) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,165.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.67.

In related news, insider Shriti Vadera purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,861.55). Insiders have purchased 44,045 shares of company stock valued at $52,900,070 in the last quarter.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

