Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.48% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.19. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas purchased 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

