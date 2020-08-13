Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $5.89. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 3,168 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

