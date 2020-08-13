Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of AEG opened at $3.47 on Monday. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AEGON by 42.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

