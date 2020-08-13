Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. HSBC cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

