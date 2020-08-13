Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.94. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.15.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

