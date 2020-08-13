Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Legacy Housing worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.07. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

