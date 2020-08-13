Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.34. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 72,498 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

