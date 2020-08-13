Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. New Street Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

