LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.