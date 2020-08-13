Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LYRA stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

