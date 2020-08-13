Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.40. Manx Financial Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 139,246 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

