Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Reeson sold 399,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$39,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,150.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

