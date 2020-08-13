Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 103,040 Shares

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.46. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at $871,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Meritor by 119.8% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

