Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.