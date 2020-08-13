Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

