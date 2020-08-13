Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 65,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.