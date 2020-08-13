Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

