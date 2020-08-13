Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

