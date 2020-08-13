Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Millendo Therapeutics worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLND. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Millendo Therapeutics Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.