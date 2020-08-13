Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.50, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,942 shares of company stock worth $17,090,561. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

